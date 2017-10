Guwahati, Oct 17 (IANS) Spain edged past France 2-1 in a Round-of-16 match to enter the quarter-finals of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Tuesday.

Lenny Pinto put France in the lead in the 34th minute but soon Juan Mirand of Spain scored an equaliser in the 44th minute.

In the 90th minute, Abel Ruiz converted a penalty to seal the deal for Spain.

Spain will now take on Iran, who defeated Mexico 2-1 in the other pre-quarterfinal match.

--IANS

gau/bg