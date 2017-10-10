U-17 World Cup: Soumah earns a point for Guinea

Fatorda, Oct 10 (IANS) Ibrahima Soumah fired a late equaliser as Guinea held Costa Rica to a 2-2 draw in a hard-fought Group C match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Yecxy Jarquin had given Costa Rica the lead in the 26th minute but Fanjde Toure brought the Africans back on level terms four minutes later.

Costa Rica regained the lead in the second half through Andres Gomez (67th minute).

But just as it seemed that the central Americans might just claim their first victory in this tournament, Soumah found the net in the 81st minute to earn a point for the Africans.

Both teams are in an identical situation with one point from two matches each. Costa Rica are however, in the third position, pushing Guinea to the last spot due to a better goal difference.

Both teams now need to win their respective last group matches in order to have any chance to advance to the second round.

