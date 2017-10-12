U-17 World Cup: Paraguay eliminate Turkey

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Paraguay got past Turkey 3-1 to top Group B with a hat-trick of wins at the FIFA U-17 World Cup here on Thursday.

The result eliminates Turkey from the group stage as they finished fourth. From three games, Turkey have one point -- the same as New Zealand but the European side is behind on goal difference.

New Zealand, however, have a very slim chance of making it to the knockouts, while Mali advance to Round-of-16 after finishing second in Group B.

Paraguay, even though were already ensured of a berth in the second round, were hungry for goals from the beginning. At the beginning, Anibal Vega found his penalty saved by Turkey goalkeeper Berke Ozer in a big relief to his side.

Paraguay kept putting Turkey under pressure and it was in the 41st minute the South Americans broke the deadlock. Giovanni Bogado scored a free-kick from 25 yards out to make it 1-0.

Two minutes later, Fernando Cardozo struck after being set up by Blas Armoa from the left wing.

Turkey got a three-goal advantage in the 61st minute when Antonio Galeano's left-footed shot deflected off a defender and looped into the net.

Already out of the match, Turkey found consolation three minutes into the injury time with a shot from Kerem Kesgin beating the Paraguay defence.

