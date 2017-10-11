U-17 World Cup: Must win for Mali, New Zealand, Turkey in Group B

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Mali, New Zealand and Turkey face must win contests in their respective Group B encounters while already qualified Paraguay will look to end the first round on a winning note at the FIFA U-17 World Cup on Thursday.

Turkey who are at the bottom of the group, will face table-toppers Paraguay here. Mali, who are at the second spot, will take on New Zealand who are currently seated third in the table.

Mali will be safely through to the knock-out stages along with Paraguay if they can clinch a victory against New Zealand. A draw will also be enough for the Africans if Paraguay beat Turkey in the other match.

For New Zealand, a victory will assure them a spot in the Round of 16 while a draw will leave them hoping for a Paraguay win.

For Turkey, no less than a win will do. But even a victory may not be enough if Mali beat the Kiwis.

Even in case of a New Zealand win, the second placed team will be decided on goal difference.

Mali will be high on confidence after their 3-0 drubbing of Turkey in their previous Group B game here.

New Zealand earlier drew 1-1 with Turkey, playing without their regular skipper Max Mata, who missed their last match because of two yellow cards he received in their tournament opener.

Paraguay have defeated Mali and New Zealand and will be looking to end the group stage with an all win record.

Turkey, on the other hand, will be looking to register their first win and keep their chances alive after being beaten 3-0 by Mali in their last game.

--IANS

sam/ajb/bg