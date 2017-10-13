U-17 World Cup: Mexico in must win tie against wounded Chile

Guwahati, Oct 13 (IANS) Mexico face a must win clash against down and out Chile when the teams meet in a Group F encounter of the FIFA U-17 World Cup here on Saturday.

Mexico were held 1-1 by surprise package Iraq in their first match. They went on to suffer a narrow 2-3 reverse against England.

The Central Americans are currently third in the group with one point. Even if the Mexicans win on Saturday, only a defeat for Iraq against the English in Saturday's other Group F match will enable them to finish second in the group.

A win or a draw for Iraq will leave Mexico with very little chance to advance to the next stage.

Chile on the other hand, will aim to finish a rather disappointing campaign on a positive note.

The South Americans have conceded seven goals without a reply in the two group matches they have played so far.

Their nightmare started with a 0-4 drubbing against England and they were blanked 3-0 by Iraq in their second match.

Chile are a proud footballing nation with loads of pedigree at the senior level. A win in their last match at this edition of the U-17 World Cup will help salvage at least some of that lost pride.

--IANS

ajb/bg