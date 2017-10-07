U-17 World Cup: Mamata welcomes players, officials

Kolkata, Oct 7 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday welcomed all players and officials of FIFA Under-17 World Cup as the city geared up to host its first set of matches on Sunday at the Salt Lake Stadium.

"I extend a very warm welcome to all the players, delegates and the organisers," Banerjee tweeted.

The city will see England take on Chile and Mexico lock horns with Iraq in Group F ties at the revamped Salt Lake Stadium.

Kolkata is scheduled to host 10 matches, including the final, of the tournament that kicked off on Friday in New Delhi. The summit clash in on October 28.

--IANS

dm/tri/mr