Jalpaiguri, Sep 12 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday inaugurated through remote control the revamped Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata ahead of next month's FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The stadium will host 10 matches, including the final on October 27.

The unveiling ceremony took place at Uttarkanya, the north Bengal secretariat here. Besides Banerjee, state Sports Minister Aroop Biswas was also present on the occasion.

--IANS

