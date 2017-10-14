U-17 World Cup: Japan enter pre-quarters

Kolkata, Oct 14 (IANS) New Caledonia rode skipper Jekob Jeno's late strike to hold Japan 1-1 in a Group E match but the Asian outfit advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the FIFA U-17 World Cup encounter here on Saturday.

The result saw Japan go through to the knockouts as second in the group having four points from three matches. France topped the group with full nine points from their three engagements.

For Japan, Keito Nakamura scored in the seventh minute only for Jeno to equalise in the 83rd minute. The draw gave New Caledonia their first point of the tournament.

--IANS

dm/pur/bg