Kolkata, Oct 8 (IANS) Iraq pulled off an upset of sorts by holding two-time champions Mexico to a 1-1 draw in a Group F tie here at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan on Sunday.

Star Iraqi forward Mohammed Dawood gave the Asian champions a shock lead in the 16th minute only to see his goal being cancelled out by Mexico's Roberto De La Rosa in the 51st minute.

