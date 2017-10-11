U-17 World Cup: Iraq blank Chile 3-0 in Group F tie

Kolkata, Oct 11 (IANS) Iraq rode Mohammed Dawood's brace either side of halftime to record a 3-0 win over Chile in a Group F FIFA U-17 World Cup encounter at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan here on Wednesday.

Dawood scored in the sixth and 68th minutes with Chile's Diego Valencia putting the ball in his own net in the 81st minute to cap off a brilliant display by the Asian U-16 champions.

Dawood muffed a glorious chance to score a hat-trick in the second half stoppage time as his penalty was saved by goalkeeper Rodrigo Cancino.

Courtesy the result, Iraq now have four points from two matches while Chile are still to open their account.

