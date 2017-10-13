U-17 World Cup: Iran end group stage in style

Fatorda, Oct 13 (IANS) Iran ended the first round in style, blanking Costa Rica 3-0 in their third and final Group C clash of the FIFA U-17 World Cup here on Saturday.

Mohammad Ghobeishavi (25th minute) converted a penalty to give Iran the lead before Taha Shariati (29th) doubled the advantage off another spot-kick a short while later.

Mohammad Sardari (89th) completed the tally towards the end.

Iran thus finished the group stage with an all-win record. They have topped the group with the full nine points from three matches.

Germany finished second with six points, leaving Guinea and Costa Rica to be eliminated with one point each.

