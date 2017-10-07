U-17 World Cup: Iran beat Guinea to top Group C

Fatorda (Goa), Oct 7 (IANS) Iran overpowered 10-man Guinea in a Group C encounter to enjoy a splendid start to their campaign at the FIFA U-17 World Cup here on Saturday.

Iran are now at the top of the group. They are on three points, the same as Germany who edged out Costa Rica 2-1 in the other Group C match earlier on Saturday.

The Asians however, sit at the top of the group due to a better goal difference.

After a goalless opening half, Allahyar Sayyad gave Iran the lead in the 59th minute with a powerful shot from outside the Guinea penalty box.

Guinea suffered a blow in the 70th minute when defender Cherif Camara was sent off for a foul inside the penalty box.

Mohammad Sharifi stepped forward to convert the resultant penalty and double Iran's lead.

Saeid Karimi piled on the misery for Guinea in the 90th minute by capitalising on a defensive mistake to score the third goal for Iran.

Fandje Toure managed to score a consolation goal for Iran in the second half added time.

--IANS

ajb/bg