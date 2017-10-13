U-17 World Cup: India duo hail great experience

Kolkata, Oct 13 (IANS) India midfielder Abhijit Sarkar and forward Rahim Ali on Friday said the FIFA U-17 World Cup was a great learning experience for them and one that they would never forget.

India gave a good account of themselves despite losing all three Group A matches against the US, Colombia and Ghana.

On returning home, Bengal boys Sarkar and Ali said the World Cup would help them in the future and the experience has been massive.

"It was a great learning process for me as it will help me to play better in future," Ali told reporters here.

Sarkar rued his missed chance from a good angle against Colombia in the second game where India lost 1-2 but were brilliant.

"It was a great learning experience for all of us. We will never forget the moments. I got a great opportunity against Colombia but failed to convert the golden chance. I still can't forget that moment, said Sarkar.

Defender Jitendra Singh also landed in the city along with the duo and they were received by their families.

"I couldn't sleep last night after we failed to reach the knock-out stages," Jitendra said.

