New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) India's campaign at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup got off to a poor start as they suffered a 0-3 defeat to the United States in a Group A match here on Friday.

Josh Sargent (30th minute) put the US in the lead by converting a penalty in the first half.

Chris Durkin (51st) and Andrew Carleton (84th) rounded off the tally after the break.

