U-17 World Cup: Humid conditions causing problems for Chileans

Kolkata, Oct 4 (IANS) The sultry conditions here are a big worry for the Chile football team ahead of their Group F opener against England in the FIFA U-17 World Cup on Sunday, striker Willian Gama said.

"It's very hot and humid here. It is difficult to adjust for all of us. But we are trying hard to adjust," Gama told reporters after their first official practice session at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) complex here on Wednesday.

Chile, Gama revealed, are working on England's knack to use the wings while playing.

"England use the flanks a lot. We are working hard to tackle that aspect," the striker said.

Asked who in their senior team is his inspiration, Gama said: "Arturo Vidal is my favourite player because he is a big inspiration."

His teammate Diego Valencia, who is also a forward, was asked to rate England prodigies Jadon Sancho and Angel Gomes who play for Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United respectively.

"Sancho and Gomes are good players. They are not our enemies. We think we are at equal status. We will try and get the better of them," the forward said.

Chile take on Mexico in their final group engagement on October 14 in Guwahati. Asked about their South American rivals, Valencia said: "Mexico are a good side. They are very strong. But we are now focussed on England.

La Roja trained hard under flood lights but the humidity seemed to be a constant concern. The team doctor was kept busy as players needed repeated attention and supplements.

--IANS

dm/sam/dg