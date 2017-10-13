U-17 World Cup: Honduras in must-win against France

Guwahati, Oct 13 (IANS) Honduras will face a must-win encounter in order to book a berth in the knock-out stages when they take on France in a Group E fixture of the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Saturday.

Honduras, who are at the third spot in the group with three points, will look to overcome the France test to qualify for the Round of 16.

In case New Caledonia manage to shock Japan in Saturday's other Group E clash, a win for Honduras will see them finish the first round as one of the top two teams in the group.

If Honduras and Japan win their respective matches, then both teams will finish on six points along with France and the final order in the group will be decided on goal difference.

Even if Honduras manage a draw, it will give them a chance to qualify for the second round as one of the best third placed teams.

Honduras, meanwhile, are high on confidence after outclassing New Caledonia 5-0 in their last group stage fixture here on Thursday and will look to repeat a similar show against France.

The duo of Carlos Mejia and Patrick Palacios, who scored twice each for Honduras in the last match, will be the key players for the Central Americans.

France, who are at top of the group table, will look to play an attacking game on Saturday after already booking their place in the second round.

The Europeans qualified for the Round of 16 after two consecutive wins. They defeated New Caledonia 7-1 in their campaign opener and later got beat Japan 2-1.

The French will aim to enter the second stage with a hundred percent win record.

Amine Gouiri, who scored four goals in two matches for France -- two each against New Caledonia and Japan -- will be a key player in the French starting XI.

Squads:

Honduras: Alex Rivera, Santiago Cabrera, Axel Gomez, Alexander Bahr, Cristian Moreira, Luis Palma, Jorge Flores, Gerson Chavez, Patrick Palacios, Alessandro Castro, Kenneth Martinez, Jordy Castro, Gustavo Vallecillo, Carlos Mejia, David Cardona, Asaf Cacho, Everson Lopez, Joshua Canales, Reynaldo Bodden, Emilio Campos, Carlos Banegas.

France: Brahia Bernard, Yahia Fofana, Illan Meslier, Melvin Bard, William Bianda, Vincent Collet, Maxime Lacroix, Batista Mendy, Andy Pelmard, Oumar Solet, Yacine Adli, Maxence Caqueret, Claudio Gomes, Alan Kerouedan, Mathias Picouleau, Lenny Pintor, Aurelien Tchouameni, Alexis Flips, Willem Geubbels, Amine Gouiri, Wilson Isidor.

--IANS

sam/ajb/dg