U-17 World Cup: Honduras blank New Caledonia to stay alive

Guwahati, Oct 11 (IANS) Honduras kept their chances alive with a 5-0 humiliation of New Caledonia in their Group E match of the U-17 FIFA World Cup at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Wednesday.

Carlos Mejia (25th, 42nd minutes) and Patrick Palacios (51st, 88th) struck a brace each while Joshua Canales (27th) also got his name onto the scoresheet.

Honduras are now third in the group with three points from two matches. They were thrashed 1-6 by Japan in their campaign opener.

The Central Americans may qualify for the next stage if they manage to stun group leaders France in their next match.

A draw or a loss will however, see them pray for a Japanese defeat against New Caledonia and then hope to go through on goal difference.

New Caledonia continue to languish at the bottom, having lost both the matches they have played so far.

The teams were equally matched in the early exchanges before the Central Americans struck twice in quick succession to take control of the proceedings.

Mejia found the opening goal off a Canales pass before the latter doubled the lead with an excellent free kick two minutes later.

Mejia completed his brace just before the break when he scored off a cross by Santiago Cabrera.

Palacios scored the fourth goal with a header a short while after the restart and grabbed his second of the match right at the end as Honduras claimed their biggest win at a U-17 World Cup.

