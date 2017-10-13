U-17 World Cup: Germany enter pre-quarters

Kochi, Oct 13 (IANS) Germany overcame Guinea 3-1 in a Group C game to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup here on Friday.

After the win, Germany have six points and finished second in their group behind Asian powerhouse Iran, who have nine points. Third-placed Guinea (one point) and Costa Rica) are eliminated.

Coming into the match here on Friday, both Germany and Guinea had the chance to advance to the next round. Jann-Fiete Arp put the Germans ahead in the eighth minute.

Ibrahima Soumah came out with the equaliser for Guinea 18 minutes later.

It was a very open match, and the two teams had plenty of chances afterwards.

Germany led 2-1 in the 62nd minute after Hamburg sensation Arp led a quick counter-attack and set it up for Nicolas Kuehn to finish.

Guinea did their best but Sahverdi Cetin converted a penalty in the second-half stoppage time to seal the tie for Germany and Guinea were ousted.

Germany will face Colombia in New Delhi on Monday.

