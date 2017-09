Margao, Sep 29 (IANS) The German U-17 football team will arrive in Goa on Saturday to take part in the FIFA U-17 World Cup, to be held in six venues across the country from October 6 to 28.

Germany, who are placed in Group C along with Costa Rica, Iran and Guinea, will play their first match against Costa Rica on October 7.

The teams from Costa Rica, Iran and Guinea will arrive on October 3.

