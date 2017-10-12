U-17 World Cup: Germany aim to bounce back against Guinea

Kochi, Oct 12 (IANS) Heavyweight Germany will look to bounce back and seal a spot in the knock-out stage against Guinea in a Group C fixture of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here on Friday.

The Germans, who were thrashed 4-0 by Iran on Tuesday, will aim to regroup and solidify their defensive organisation in their last group stage fixture.

On the other hand, Guinea, who are fourth spot in Group C, will look to utilise their final chance in the group stage to clinch victory and remain in contention of qualifying for the knock-outs.

A victory for Germany will mean a confirmed spot in the Round-of-16, while a draw will mean the Europeans will rely on Costa Rica's loss to earn themselves a direct qualification.

Guinea, however, will expect Costa Rica to register a loss in their last fixture, in order to have any chance to qualify as the third team from Group C.

Germany -- who have plenty of attacking options will hope their defence does not let them down like it did during their last outing against Iran.

Jann-Fiete Arp, the highly-rated striker from Hamburg, who failed to find enough touches on the ball in the last match will look to be the lethal player, finding finishes and assists against Guinea.

Guinea will largely depend on Fondje Toure to help them find the back of the net. Toure, who has found the goal on two out of two occasions, will aim to continue his good form.

The Guinea trio of Toure, Seydouba Cisse and Naby Bangoura, who combined well on the attack in their last match against Costa Rica, will look to be the lethal elements for the side against the German back-line.

