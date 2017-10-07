U-17 World Cup: Germans ride on Awuku's late strike

Fatorda (Goa), Oct 7 (IANS) Noah Awuku scored a late winner as Germany defeated a spirited Costa Rica 2-1 in their Group C match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the Fatorda Stadium here on Saturday.

Awuku (89th minute) scored right at the end to hand the Germans a rather unconvincing victory in the first match of their campaign.

Prior to that the Costa Ricans seemed to have done enough to grab a well earned draw with Andres Gomez's (64th) second half equaliser cancelling out a first half goal from German striker Jann-Fiete Arp (21st).

Both teams were equally matched right from the start before Arp, the top scorer at this year's European U-17 Championship, handed the lead to the Germans.

Elias Abouchabaka capitalised on a defensive mistake by the Costa Ricans to find Arp with a superb pass. The German striker kept his cool to chip the ball over Costa Rica goalkeeper Ricardo Montenegro.

The Germans enjoyed the greater share of ball possession thereafter and created several more chances before the break.

Costa Rica managed to stage a come back in the second half when Gomez capitalised on a pass from Josue Abarca to find the equaliser against the run of play.

The Germans continued to dominate with repeated attacks on the rival citadel but the Costa Ricans held them off with some stout defending.

Awuku however, earned the full three points for Germany with a calm finish following an error by Costa Rica defender Fernan Faerron.

--IANS

ajb/bg