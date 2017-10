Guwahati, Oct 14 (IANS) France thrashed Honduras 5-1 here on Saturday to enter the second round of the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup as the winners of Group E.

Alexis Flips (23rd, 64th minutes) scored once in each half after left winger Wilson Isidor (14th) had handed France the lead.

Amine Gouri (86th) and Yacine Adli (90+6) piled on the misery for Honduras in the closing stages.

France have finished the first round as the winners of Group E with the full nine points.

