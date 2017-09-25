U-17 World Cup: FIFA officials to reach city on Thursday

Kolkata, Sep 25 (IANS) A host of officials of the world football's governing body FIFA will be landing the city on Thursday for the Under-17 World Cup which gets underway in the country from October 6.

Kolkata's refurbished Salt Lake Stadium will host 10 matches alongwith the final on October 28. The first match that will be played here is a Group F tie between England and Chile on October 8, reports Efe.

The city will be celebrating THE Durga Puja festival during the time of their visit.

Some officials who are slated to be stationed here will stay back while others will travel to other host cities, it was learnt.

Besides Kolkata, Navi Mumbai, New Delhi, Kochi, Guwahati and Goa's Fatorda are the five other venues which will be hosting the 24-team showpiece meet over three weeks from October 6-28.

Kolkata will host a FIFA Council meeting ahead of the summit clash of the World Cup.

The meeting of the FIFA Council, the main decision-making body of the world football governing body apart from the Congress, will be held on October 27.

The Council consists of 37 members: the president, eight vice-presidents and 28 other members.

