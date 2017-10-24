U-17 World Cup: FIFA asks Brazil not to celebrate with fans

Kolkata, Oct 24 (IANS) If Brazil score dazzling goals like they did in the quarter-final against England, players won't be seen celebrating with the supporters near the stands.

This is because FIFA, the governing body, has cautioned the Selecao boys not to repeat the same celebratory drill due to an incident of fans throwing water pouches at them.

Paulinho on Wednesday scored the winner in the 77th minute after Weverson had negated Jean-Fiete Arp's first-half lead six minutes earlier.

After the goal, he ran towards the supporters to rejoice.

"There were some issues with some water pouches being thrown at our players. But it was nothing serious. FIFA has just warned us not to go near the stands and celebrate," Btazil media manager Gregorio Fernandes said.

England and Brazil are both hot favourites to win the crown owing to their red-hot form throughout the tournament.

This will be the third face-off between the two nations in tournament history. While England triumphed 2-1 in South Korea in 2007, Brazil won 1-0 in Chile in 2015.

--IANS

dm/gau/mr