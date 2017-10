Kolkata, Oct 14 (IANS) England topped Group F in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup after an emphatic 4-0 win over Iraq here on Saturday.

Daniel Loader (59th and 71st minutes) struck a brace, while Angel Gomes (11th) and Emile Smith Roe (57) scored one apiece for the Englishmen at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan here.

While England had sailed into the last 16 even before the start of the game, Iraq also made the cut as group runners-up.

