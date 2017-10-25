U-17 World Cup: England ride Brewster's hat-trick to subdue Brazil in semis

Kolkata, Oct 25 (IANS) England marched to their maiden FIFA Under-17 World Cup final by brushing aside three-time champions Brazil 3-1 in a semi-final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Wednesday.

Rhian Brewster (10th, 39th and 77th minutes) scored a brilliant consecutive hat-trick to thrust the Young Lions to the pinnacle where they will either take on Spain or Mali on Saturday.

For Brazil, Wesley netted one in the 21st minute.

England had won the U-20 World Cup earlier this year.

Spain and Mali play later on Wednesday night in the second last-four tie.

--IANS

