U-17 World Cup: England pip Japan, advance to quarters

Kolkata, Oct 17 (IANS) England beat Japan 5-3 in penalty shootouts to advance to the quarter-final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan here on Tuesday.

For England, Rhian Brewster, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Phil Foden, goalkeeper Curtis Anderson and Nya Kirby were on target.

Japanese Hinata Kida's effort from the spot was saved by Anderson, with Yukinari Sugawara, Taisei Miyashiro and Soichiro Kozuki converting their penalties.

England will now take on the United States in Goa on October 21.

