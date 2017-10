Kolkata, Oct 8 (IANS) England kick-started their FIFA Under-17 World Cup campaign with an emphatic 4-0 win over Chile in a Group F match at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan here on Sunday.

For the winners, Jadon Sancho struck twice (51st, 60th minutes), while Callum Hudson-Odoi (5th) and Angel Gomes (81st) scored one apiece.

