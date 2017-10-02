U-17 World Cup: England, Chile, Iraq to take part in Durga Puja immersion carnival

Kolkata, Oct 2 (IANS) England, Chile and Iraq U-17 football teams, scheduled to take part in the FIFA U-17 World Cup starting October 6, will be the special guests when the Durga Puja festival's immersion carnival is held here on Tuesday.

Informed sources said these teams, slated to play their Group F matches at the revamped Salt Lake Stadium, will be present during the state-government backed initiative on Red Road to witness top Pujas showcase their endeavours in a tableau-like formation.

"England, Chile and Mexico teams will be there for the procession. Since Mexico are arriving on Wednesday, they will unfortunately miss out," a source in the know told IANS.

Mexico complete Group F with the city also hosting one Group E tie between Japan and New Caledonia.

While Iraq and Chile are already in the city, England are expected to arrive on Tuesday from Mumbai where they were rehearsing since landing in India.

The Three Lions played a practice match against New Zealand on Sunday. The Steve Cooper-coached side won 3-2.

All the six teams were invited join the festivities before the Durga Puja began.

Besides the six group matches, the eastern metropolis will also host one round of 16, one quarter-final, a third place match and the final at the colossal Salt Lake Stadium.

The final of the showpiece event is on October 28.

--IANS

dm/pgh/