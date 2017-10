Kolkata, Oct 11 (IANS) England defeated Mexico 3-2 in a group F game to reach the knockout stage of the Under-17 FIFA World Cup here on Wednesday.

Rhian Brewster (39th), Philip Foden (48th) and Jadon Sancho (55th, penalty) struck for England, while Mexico scored both their goals through Diego Lainez (65th, 72nd).

