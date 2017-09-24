U-17 World Cup: Earthquake-ravaged Mexico to arrive in Kolkata on October 4

Kolkata, Sep 24 (IANS) Braving aftershocks of two more earthquakes that rocked southern Mexico, further rattling a country still coming to terms with the devastation from stronger temblors earlier this month, the football team scheduled to take part in the FIFA U-17 World Cup here will arrive in Kolkata on October 4.

"The Mexican National Team will arrive to Kolkata on October 4. We and our families are fine after the earthquake," Mexico team media officer Valvanera García Cuevas told IANS via e-mail.

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake Saturday morning was centred in Oaxaca state near Matias Romero, a town about 275 miles southeast of Mexico City, the US Geological Survey said.

Earlier, a strong earthquake struck central Mexico, killing more than 200 people and toppling dozens of buildings in the capital, Mexico City.

"We announced the final list squad on September 14," García Cuevas added.

Mexico are in Group F along with England, Chile and Iraq and are slated to play their group games at the renovated Salt Lake Stadium which will also host the final on October 28.

The youth World Cup, which India is hosting for the first time, starts October 6. Mexico will take on Iraq in their opener on October 8 right after England play Chile in the group's first tie.

--IANS

dm/sam/dg