U-17 World Cup: Our defence starts with our forwards: Brazil goalkeeper Brazao

Kolkata, Oct 20 (IANS) Brazil goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao on Friday said their team's defence starts with their forwards and it is their dexterity in tracking back that has so far helped the three-time champions leak just one goal in four matches.

"Our defensive system starts with our forwards. they are helping us a lot ..running and marking..that's why teams are not shooting in my goal that much. But when it comes for me I am prepared and I am working really hard for this competition," Brazao told reporters two days ahead of their big-ticket quarter-final clash against Germany on here Sunday.

Brazil thrashed Honduras 3-0 in the round of 16 tie scoring nine goals in total and keeping the slate clean.

"We focus on win but we need to make sure we enjoy on the pitch. We take every opponent with respect. But without happiness, it's nothing for us," Brazao said when asked about their team mentality.

In all the training sessions so far in Kochi and Goa and on Friday in Kolkata, Brazil have not kept the entire drill open for media and not adhered to the 15-minute rule which other teams stick to. Their most of the players, who played against Honduras also did not train and were in the hotel resting.

Asked if it is difficult for a goalkeeper to keep concentration during a match when the attackers are ruling the roost and the ball is hardly coming his way, Brazao said: "I am prepared. Everyday I am preparing with my club and national team. Every time I play a match, I think this is the match of the life. So I have to totally focussed."

Brazao added that his team is prepared for any eventuality and if the match goes down to penalties, he will be ready.

"We have to be prepared for all the situations. I will be prepared if penalties come calling."

Brazao said he had saved four penalties for his club Cruzeiro against Palmeiras earlier this year.

"Yes. This year Cruzeiro against Palmeiras and I stopped four."

Brazao added that his worst experience of watching Brazil play was in the 2010 World Cup quarters when the Selecao boys lost 1-2 to the Netherlands in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

"My memories from 2010, when Brazil was doing really well and lost to Netherlands...it happens in football but I was sad," he said.

