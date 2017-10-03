U-17 World Cup: Chile wary of England, Mexico in Group F

Kolkata, Oct 3 (IANS) Chile defender Nicolas Aravena feels England and Mexico are the two teams they need to guard against in their Group F when they begin their Under-17 football World Cup campaign here at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.

"England and Mexico are the two toughest teams in our group," Aravena told reporters ahead of their practice session at a private ground here.

While England have never won the youth World Cup, Mexico have laid their hands on the crown in 2011 at home.

Chile play England first on Sunday before locking horns with Iraq on October 11 and finishing group engagements three days later with Mexico.

"I will try hard to give my best and keep my place in the team," Aravena said.

Since they were hammered 0-5 by Brazil in the U-17 South American Championships earlier this year, four new players have joined the squad and will be vying for a place in the side.

"We have some things to sort out on the field. We are working out on that," Aravena, who plays for CSD Colo-Colo football club in Chile, said.

On a different note, Aravena said before watching the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer superhit Bollywood film "Chak De! India", he did not know much about the country.

"Before watching 'Chak De! India' I knew little about India. But after watching the film I got to know more," he said.

This is Chile's fourth U-17 World Cup outing and their second in a row. The Chileans' best finish of third place came on their debut in 1993.

La Rojita recorded their only clean sheet from 13 games in a 2-0 victory over Tunisia in 1993.

Chile qualified for India by coming second in the South American Under-17 Championship, thereby equalling their best finish in the 1993 edition of the continental event.

--IANS

dm/pur/dg