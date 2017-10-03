U-17 World Cup: Chile players visit Mother House

Kolkata, Oct 3 (IANS) The Chile national football team, here to take part in the FIFA U-17 World Cup starting on October 6, visited the Mother House on Tuesday.

"They went to the Mother Teresa house this morning," a source close to the Chile squad said on the sidelines of a practice session here.

Since landing here two days ago, the 2017 U-17 South American runners-up practiced on consecutive days under floodlights.

Their coach Hernan Caputo said the team is enjoying their time in Kolkata and training hard to acclimatise with the sultry conditions.

The players have been asked to use social media for roughly two hours a day in their team hotel, spending the rest of the time studying their opponents.

Chile will play against England in their Group F opener on Sunday. They have Iraq and Mexico also in the group.

This is Chile's fourth U-17 World Cup outing and their second in a row.

The Chileans' best finish of third place came on their debut in 1993. La Rojita recorded their only clean sheet from 13 games in a 2-0 victory over Tunisia in 1993.

Chile qualified for India 2017 by coming second in the South American Under-17 Championship, thereby equalling their best finish in the 1993 edition of the continental event.

