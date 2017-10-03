U-17 World Cup: Chile keeper Borquez targets senior team berth

Kolkata, Oct 3 (IANS) Chile goalkeeper Julio Junior Borquez wants to use the FIFA U-17 World Cup platform to prove a point and be in the reckoning for senior team call-up.

Borquez was voted best goalkeeper at the South American U-17 Championship in March, when Chile booked their place at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

"I want to make this opportunity count and try and break into the senior national team. It's a dream," Borquez told reporters after Chile had their first practice sessions under floodlights here on Monday evening.

Chile have been drawn in Group F alongside England (who they play on October 8), Iraq (October 11) and Mexico (October 14). They will play their matches at the revamped Salt Lake Stadium.

"We are all looking forward to the tournament. We have pressure but we are a good team and everyday I have been preparing to get better for this meet," Borquez, 17, said.

Chile coach Hernan Caputo added that he is one player teammates look upto.

"He is an inspiration for the players," Caputo said.

Chile secured qualification riding Borquez's heroics under the bar. In the four games they won, there (all 1-0 victories), he did not concede a goal.

The key game for Borquez was the 1-1 draw with Colombia in the group phase.

Chile went behind after he came out for ball that he failed to collect.

However, the young custodian duly made amends by saving a penalty at the death to ensure his side salvaged a point.

