Kolkata, Sep 29 (IANS) The Chile U-17 football team will arrive in the city on Sunday to take part in the FIFA U-17 World Cup which is starting from October 6.

Chile are in Group F alongwith England, Iraq and Mexico and will pay their group games at the revamped Salt Lake stadium which will also host the final on October 28.

They take on England in their opener on October 8.

--IANS

