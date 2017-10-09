U-17 World Cup: Brazil hot favourites against North Korea in Group D tie

Kochi, Oct 9 (IANS) Contenders Brazil will aim for a knock-out berth when they take on lowly North Korea in their second FIFA U-17 World Cup group game at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Tuesday.

Brazil beat Spain in a marquee tie 2-1 to get their campaign off to a glorious start in Group D.

The Samba boys showed silken skills to comeback from being a goal down to script a victory against a quality Spain side which have at least nine players from their country's top two academies of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

North Korea will be deflated after losing to debutants Niger by a solitary goal in their opening match.

The Brazil attacking trio of Lincoln, Paulinho and Brenner will be difficult to stop and the North Korean defence will have their task cut out.

The two sides have played twice earlier in the U-17 World Cup and on both occasions, and Brazil emerged victorious.

In the 2005 edition in Peru, Brazil had beaten North Korea 3-1 in extra time in the quarterfinals after ending the regulation time 1-1.

Two years later in South Korea, Brazil had thrashed the North Koreans 6-1 in a group match.

Teams:

Brazil: Gabriel Brazao, Wesley, Vitao. Lucas Halter, Victor Bobsin, Weverson, Paulinho, Marcos Antonio, Lincoln, Alan, Lucao, Matheus Stockl, Rodrigo Guth, Luan Candido, Victor Yan, Rodrigo Nestor, Vitinho, Yuri Alberto, Brenner, Yuri Sena.

North Korea: Sin Tae Song, Ri Hyok Sin, Kim Kyong Sok, Kye Tam, Sin Kwang Sok, Han Kyong Hun, Kim Hwi Hwang, Kim Ju Song, Kim Chung Jin, Kim Pom Hyok, Kung Jin Song, Ri Kang Guk, Ri Hyon Il, Han Jin Bom, Cha Kwang, Ri Il Ju, Yun Min, Jong Ryong Hun, Kwon Nam Hyok, Paek Kwang Min, Kim Chol Jin.

--IANS

