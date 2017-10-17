U-17 World Cup: Brazil eye big win against Honduras

Kochi , Oct 17 (IANS) Title favourites Brazil will aim to win big when they face Honduras in their Round of 16 clash of the FIFA U-17 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Despite looking a bit rusty in their campaign opener, Brazil have won all three of their games in Group D, qualifying for the second round with the full nine points.

Honduras on the other hand, won only one game in Group E, qualifying as one of the best third placed teams with three points from as many matches.

They conceded 11 goals while scoring seven and the Honduras defenders will have to toil hard to keep the Brazil forwards at bay.

Brazil have been accorded a grand reception at this venue.

The South America U-17 champions have received excellent support from the local crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here and Wednesday's match should be no different.

The Brazil players have admitted that the atmosphere has made it seem like they have been playing at their home ground. They will be eager to turn on the Samba magic against Honduras and give their new found fans plenty of reasons to cheer.

--IANS

ajb/bg