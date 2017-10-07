U-17 World Cup: Brazil down Spain in Group D opener

Kochi, Oct 7 (IANS) Brazil defeated Spain 2-1 in a Group D match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup football tournament at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here on Saturday.

Spain had taken the lead in the 5th minute through an own goal by Brazil's Wesley. The South American champions however, recovered to strike back through Lincoln (25th) and Paulinho (45'+1).

Brazil, who have won this tournament thrice, now have three points from one match.

Spain enjoyed the better start in the battle of the two title contenders with Mohamed Moukhliss' attempt from close range off a low cross from Ferran Torres taking a deflection off Wesley before finding the net.

Brazil gradually recovered from the early setback and started to put pressure on the Spanish defence.

They were rewarded for their efforts when Alan Souza dribbled into the Spanish penalty box from the right and produced a back pass which was parried by Spanish goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez . Lincoln however, was on hand to tap home the rebound.

The South Americans took the lead in the first half added time when Paulinho latched on to a fine through from Marcos Antonio before beating Fernandez with a rising finish.

It was an equal battle in the second half with both teams enjoying their fair share of chances.

Spain's best chance of the second half fell to Sergio Gomez in the 56th minute but Brazil goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao was equal to the challenge.

