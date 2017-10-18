U-17 World Cup: Brazil blank Honduras in quarters

Kochi, Oct 18 (IANS) Brazil rode on a brace from Brenner to defeat a spirited Honduras 3-0 in their Round of 16 clash of the FIFA U-17 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Brenner found the net in the 11th and 56th minutes, while Marcos Antonio (44th minute) scored just before the break.

Brazil will next take on fellow title contenders Germany in the quarter-finals in Kolkata.

Despite being outgunned by their South American rivals, Honduras put up a brave fight.

They managed to hit the woodwork a couple of times and will consider themselves unlucky not to get on the scoresheet.

The South American U-17 champions dominated right from the start. They breached the Honduras defence with a flowing move, with Brenner bringing up the first goal when he knocked home Alan's low cross into the six-yard box.

The central Americans, however, continued to try and hit back on the counter and Brazil had a narrow escape when Luis Palma hammered a close-range shot off the near post on 33 minutes.

Brazil, however, doubled the lead just before the break as Antonio slotted home a first-time finish past Honduras goalkeeper Alex Rivera off a fine through ball by Paulinho.

Brenner scored his second goal in the second session when he slammed in a loose ball inside the Honduras penalty box following a fast move down the left by Brazil.

It was the third goal of the tournament for the Sao Paulo striker.

Honduras, however, continued to play well with excellent moves and combinations of their own and missed out on a goal once again when their centre-forward Carlos Mejia hit the post with a curling effort from outside Brazil penalty box.

