U-17 World Cup: AIFF President satisfied with Salt Lake stadium

Kolkata, Aug 31 (IANS) All India Football Federation (AIFF) President and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Praful Patel on Thursday expressed his satisfaction after inspecting the Salt Lake Stadium which will host the final on October 28.

"I visited the Yuba Bharati Krirangan earlier today and it wouldn't be unfair to say that the honourable CM, the Sports Minister - Aroop Biswas and their entire team have managed to completely renovate this facility and make it truly world-class. Come this October, the grandeur and passion that the city has for the beautiful game will be on exhibit globally," Patel said in a statement.

The 85,000-capacity Salt Lake stadium will also host one round 16 game, one quarterfinal, the third place playoff and the final besides five Group F matches and one Group E game.

The World Cup kicks off on October 6.

--IANS

dm/sam/dg