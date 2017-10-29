U-17 WC: Rooney, Kane hail England colts' maiden triumph

Kolkata, Oct 29 (IANS) England's all-time record goalscorer Wayne Rooney and current captain Harry Kane hailed England's superlative display in the FIFA U-17 World Cup where the colts raised the bar further by emulating their U-20 team to lift the trophy.

"Yessss!!! Congratulations to all involved. Been class throughout the tournament," Rooney, who retired from international football earlier this year, tweeted.

"Congrats to the U17s - a fantastic achievement!" Tottenham Hotspur's Kane, who is England's main hope for Russia 2018, tweeted.

Kane's Spurs lost to Manchester United 1-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday, some hours before Steve Cooper's England took the field against Spain. But despite the setback, the talismanic striker made sure he wished the Phil Fodens and the Rhian Brewsters.

Legendary former England and Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer lauded the character of the boys stating it was a brilliant performance throughout the tourney.

"Congratulations @england U17's! Great character shown. Brilliant performances all tournament. World Cup winners!," Shearer tweeted.

Former England marksman Michael Owen underlined the fact that his country produces "top-class" young talent with the maiden U-17 World Cup victory following the U-20 triumph earlier this year in South Korea and the U-19 European Championships win as well.

"Our young lions triumph again. Brilliant achievement and once again, just goes to show we produce top class young talent. Well done lads," Owen wrote on Twitter.

England rallied brilliantly to wipe out a two-goal deficit and steamroll Spain 5-2 in a thrilling final to annex their maiden FIFA U-17 World Cup title here on Saturday.

Phillip Foden -- later adjudged the golden ball winner for his superb display -- struck a brace (69th and 88th minutes), and Rhian Brewster (44th), Morgan Gibbs-White (58th) and Marc Guehi (84th) scored one apiece for England who continued their dream run of 2017, having earlier clinched the U-20 World Cup and the U-19 European championships.

For Spain, Sergio Gomez scored both goals (10th, 31st), before a capacity crowd of more than 66,000, who cheered on both teams, making it a cracker of an atmosphere at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan.

England midfielder Nya Kirby, who scored the winning penalty against Japan in the round of 16 tie, was asked in the mixed zone about England dominating at the global age-group tournaments.

"I think the DNA programme is really working. Across age groups and also in the senior team we play in a certain way and that has helped," Kirby said at the mixed zone on Saturday after the final.

Asked if there was any message from Jadon Sancho who had to leave the squad after the group stages due to club commitments at Borussia Dortmund, Kirby said: "Yes yes. He said he felt a big part of the team and congratulated us."

Sancho posted a picture of the team on Twitter celebrating at the podium with the glittering trophy. He wrote: "My team".

