U-17 WC: Germany team visits Victoria Memorial

Kolkata, Oct 21 (IANS) The Germany U-17 national team, here to play their FIFA U-17 World Cup quarter-final against Brazil on Saturday, visited the iconic Victoria Memorial in the city.

The trip was arranged by the German embassy. Germany players and support staff were seen in a relaxed mood clicking selfies and posing for group photographs in front of the historic museum built between 1906 and 1921.

"We had a good time here. We wanted to visit the Victoria memorial as we have heard a lot about it," a team official said.

Germany had earlier appeared at five U-17 World Cups, including a fourth-placed finish at Egypt in 1997.

The German Democratic Republic reached the last eight at Scotland 1989. The greatest success enjoyed by team at an U-17 World Cup was at the inaugural tournament in China PR in 1985, where they finished as runners-up.

Germany performed as a compact unit throughout the entire qualifying campaign and recorded seven victories from as many games until the European Championship semi-final, scoring 36 goals and conceding just six.

The only time they failed to hit the target was in their last-four clash with eventual champions Spain, who won 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out.

Coached by Christian Wueck, this team has the likes of Jann-Fiete Arp who has so far netted four goals in as many matches and provided three assists.

On Sunday, the 1985 runners up will be without the services of attacking midfielder Dennis Jastrzembski due to suspension.

Yannik Keitel and Sahverdi Cetin is still recovering from niggles.

