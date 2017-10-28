U-17 WC: Brazil beat Mali to finish 3rd

Kolkata, Oct 28 (IANS) Three-time champions Brazil beat Mali 2-0 to finish third in the FIFA U-17 World Cup here at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday.

Alan made the most of a horrible goal-keeping gaffe by Mali's Youssouf Koita in the 55th minute to give Brazil the lead with substitute Yuri Alberto doubling the margin in the 88th minute.

This is the second time the Selecao boys finished third after the inaugural edition in 1985, China.

Mali were runners up in the last edition of the youth meet in Chile, 2015.

--IANS

