U-17 football World Cup Kochi match tickets sold out

Kochi, Sep 12 (IANS) The tickets for the opening day fixture of the upcoming U-17 Football World Cup to be held here on October 7 has been sold out.

Tickets were available online and they were priced at Rs 60, Rs 150 and Rs 300. All tickets for the opening day match have been sold out, an official said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium where the eight matches are to be held has been fully decked up.

On the opening day Brazil takes on Spain at 5 p.m. and the in the second match North Korea plays against Nigeria which starts at 8 p.m.

Nodal officer of the Kochi event Mohammed Hanish said they expect legends of the game to watch the Brazil-Spain match.

Speaking to IANS Kerala Football Association President K.M.I. Mathar said their role is merely assisting the FIFA team who are the decision-making body.

"We have no role in sales of tickets and such things. We do what we are told and the stadium where the matches are going to be held will be taken over by the FIFA on September 20.

"The FIFA team takes care of each and every aspect including the accommodation, travel and other things about the teams," said Mathar.

On October 10, the first match is between Spain and Nigeria and the second one at 8 p.m. between North Korea and Brazil.

On October 13, Guinea takes on Germany followed by Spain against North Korea.

On October 18, there is one match in the round of 16 and on October 22 there is one quarter final match.

The total seating capacity at the venue has been reduced to 41,000 taking into account the security concerns. Brand new chairs have been installed.

The only thing that remains to be fixed on the ground are the two goal posts.

"The practice venues are all ready," added Mathar.

