U-16 footballers improving mentally, physically: Bibiano Fernandes

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) India Under-16 football coach Bibiano Fernandes believes the boys have been "consistently creating chances" in every match and are improving both mentally and physically.

India went down by a solitary goal to U-17 China in the four-nation Hua Shan Cup CFA International Youth Football Tournament in Wei Nan City, China on Tuesday.

Commenting on the match, Fernandes said: "We have been consistently creating chances in every game we have played so far, even against top opposition."

"The match against China was no different as we had our chances and if we could convert those chances, it would've been a different result at the end of the day," he maintained.

The U-16 National Team, which is preparing for the forthcoming AFC U-16 Finals slated to be held in Kuala Lumpur in September, will take on Thailand on Thursday.

"Considering we were playing the home team backed by a vocal 5000 odd fans from the stands, I am proud the manner the boys responded," Fernandes stated.

"They are the U-17 Chinese National Team and it was a learning experience for our U-16 boys to play against them. This Chinese Team was one of the strongest opponents we have played so far," he opined.

"The match was a close one and it's an ample proof that the boys are improving both mentally and physically," Fernandes concluded.

