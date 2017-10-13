Tyson Fury announces return, plans 'three big fights' for 2018

Johannesburg [South Africa], October 13 (ANI): Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has announced his return to boxing, saying that he is looking forward to three big fights in 2018.

The 29-year-old's comments come just a week after announcing he would not seek a new licence with the British Boxing Board of Control.

Taking to Twitter, Fury wrote, "Be ready to fight in April 2018 in a great fight! & again in the summer in a mega fight! & again in back end of year. 3 big fights in 2018."

Fury had his licence suspended last October after he admitted of taking a lot of cocaine to help him deal with depression.

It should be noted that Fury has not fought since defeating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 to bag the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles.

Within two weeks of his victory, he was stripped of the IBF world heavyweight championship belt after he declined to face mandatory title challenger Vyacheslav Glazkov. (ANI)