Typhoon Haishen Update: Powerful Storm Approaches South Korea After Slamming Japan Without Causing Major Damage And Casualties

Japan, September 7: Typhoon Haishen approached South Korea after slamming southern Japan with record winds and heavy rains that prompted evacuation warnings for millions. The powerful storm appeared to pass through Japan without major damage or casualties.

Also Read | Japan Delivers Major Blow to China, Includes India And Bangladesh in List of Relocation Destinations For Companies

According to a report in the Guardian, the high-intensity winds have already cut power to almost 5,000 households in the southern tip of the Korean peninsula, including the resort island of Jeju, which has reported more than 473mm of rainfall since Saturday. Typhoon Haishen Unleashes Rain, Strong Winds in South Japan.

Typhoon Haishen:

Also Read | Japan's Next PM: Yoshihide Suga Officially Declares He Will Run For Leadership of LDP, Making Him Top Contender to Take Over From Shinzo Abe

Lashing it down here on Amami Oshima as #typhoon #Haishen closes in pic.twitter.com/2vytxmJagB — James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) September 6, 2020





Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had urged people in the southern islands to exercise the utmost caution on account of the arrival of typhoon Haishen.

Almost 1,000 people, while more than 300 flights across 10 airports, including Jeju international airport, have been cancelled. The country's safety ministry mentioned that entries to national parks and some national train services have been suspended.

Typhoon Haishen comes just days after Typhoon Maysak hit the Korean peninsula, leaving at least two dead and thousands without power.