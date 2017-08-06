"I have been tying rakhi to PM Modi from last 36 years": Qamar Mohsin Shaikh

A Pakistani lady, Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, every year ties rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to ANI, Qamar said she has been tying rakhi to PM from last thirty six years. Born in Pakistan, Qamar feels she is an Indian at heart and is proud to be in India. Recollecting the good old memories, Qamar said she shifted to India after marriage and had no relatives here. She along with her husband met PM Modi, who was then a RSS worker. It was the auspicious day of 'Raksha Bandhan' and when she approached him with a rakhi he gladly accepted it. They have been maintaining good relations since then. PM Modi has invited her on 'Raksha Bandhan' this year as well.