Two Years Of Aadhaar Verdict: What Are The ‘Costs’ Staring At Us?

For the past six months, everyone in India has been subject to some form of lockdown. The country has seen hitherto unimaginable levels of distress during this time, particularly among our marginalised and impoverished.

In this time, the government has chosen to adopt a catena of measures aimed at ‘good governance’ which have only brought further disruptions to the lives of the most underprivileged and impoverished – far from the promised lessening the woes of the people.

In keeping with the tenor of the past few years, many of these measures deepen encroachments upon fundamental human rights, and include legislation that widens the spread of Aadhaar-based verification or authentication for essential services. Invariably, these have watered down the strictures imposed by the Supreme Court in its landmark ‘Aadhaar’ judgment in Justice KS Puttaswamy vs Union of India, which was pronounced two years ago on this day, 26 September 2019.

If there were any hopes that the judgment would at least check the ‘function creep’ of the Aadhaar project, these continue to be dampened by the government’s legislative and executive actions since the judgment.

Govt’s Unlimited Powers To Expand Use of Aadhaar-Enabled Services

When we marked the first anniversary of the judgment in 2019, we were grappling with the fallout of the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Act, 2019. This Amendment Act introduced provisions for ‘requesting entities’ to use voluntary Aadhaar-based authentication, without restricting the definition of said requesting entities. Further, the amendments to the Telegraph Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act specifically included Aadhaar-based authentication as an additional option by which ‘reporting entities’ could identify mobile and banking customers. Only the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) gets to decide who these entities are.

This year, we have the The Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020, to contend with.

These brief Rules effectively give the government unlimited powers to expand the use of Aadhaar-enabled services, under three broad categories:

for usage of digital platforms

to prevent dissipation of social welfare benefits

and to enable innovation and spread of knowledge

In response to these Rules, we have argued that not only do they cross the red lines drawn by the Supreme Court through the use of expansive and undefined terms like ‘good governance’, the government’s focus on Aadhaar is based on a flawed notion of how leakages work within welfare systems, choosing to treat people who depend on these entitlements as potential defrauders, over systemic reform.

Aadhar’s Implications For National Health ID

On 29 February and 1 March 2020, Rethink Aadhaar and Article 21 Trust joined hands with many other grassroots campaigns and movements to take stock of what has transpired since the 2018 Aadhaar judgment, at a People’s Tribunal on Aadhaar-related issues. The participants at the Tribunal included lawyers, activists, and experts from civil rights groups like the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), the Right to Food Campaign, Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, and Sama Resource Group for Women and Health apart from experts advocating on disability rights, digital rights and policies, gender rights, criminal reform, among others.

The experts and stakeholders who testified at the Tribunal reaffirmed that the poor design, lack of accountability and surveillance and commercial ambitions of the Aadhaar project continued to leave behind a trail of hardship, exclusion, and even deaths, despite the conclusions of the Puttaswamy judgment.

Some of the testimonies submitted in the Tribunal foreshadowed what was to come. Experts warned about the use of Aadhaar or an Aadhaar-like digital identity system for databasing people’s health records – a looming reality today after the Prime Minister’s Independence Day announcements on the ‘Health ID’ in the National Digital Health Mission. Concerns were also voiced about mandatory Aadhaar-authentication for healthcare testing, which has also come to pass during the pandemic as evidenced by the mandating of Aadhaar verification for COVID-19 testing in, for instance, Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Rajasthan.